2 men barricaded inside home on West Side of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have surrounded a home inside the North Lawndale neighborhood, after two men barricaded themselves inside.
Police confirmed a SWAT team was on the scene in the 3500 block of West Douglas, after two males barricaded themselves inside a building around 11:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
No further information was immediately available.
