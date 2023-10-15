Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men barricaded inside home on West Side of Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have surrounded a home inside the North Lawndale neighborhood, after two men barricaded themselves inside.

Police confirmed a SWAT team was on the scene in the 3500 block of West Douglas, after two males barricaded themselves inside a building around 11:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 1:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.