Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday

/ CBS Chicago

Early voting starts today for North Chicago, Waukegan aldermen
Early voting starts today for North Chicago, Waukegan aldermen 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.

North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.

Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.

Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.