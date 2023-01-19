Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.
North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.
Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.
Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.
It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.