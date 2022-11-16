Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.

The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.

It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.

It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.

Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28.