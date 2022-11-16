Watch CBS News
Local News

Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday

/ CBS Chicago

Neal Math and Science Academy hosting grand opening Wednesday
Neal Math and Science Academy hosting grand opening Wednesday 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.

The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.

It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.

It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.

Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28. 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 6:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.