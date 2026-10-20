North Central College changing name to North Central University Naperville in July 2027

A private college in Chicago's western suburbs is getting a new name.

Starting in July, North Central College will change its name to North Central University Naperville.

The school's board of trustees approved the name change on Thursday. The renaming is the 165-year-old university's attempt to rebrand.

In a statement, North Central President Abiódún "G-P" Gòkè-Paríolá said the "university" designation better reflects the school's academic profile. Naperville was also added because the suburb where North Central is located is "one of the nation's most respected communities."

"In many ways, the institution has already become what the new name reflects. The name is simply catching up to the reality of who we are and the opportunities we provide our students," Gòkè-Paríolá wrote in a letter to students and staff.

The school has changed its name twice before. It was founded as Plainfield College in 1971, changed its name to North-Western College in 1864, and then to North Central College in 1926.

The school plans to develop an updated logo and other marketing materials in the coming months to accompany the launch of its new name.