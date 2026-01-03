North Central College football team to compete in 6th straight Division III National Championship

The North Central College football team is in Canton, Ohio, and is getting set to play in the Division III National Championship game for an amazing sixth straight year.

This season has had some extra meaning for the Cardinals, and not just because they're trying to make some program history.

There isn't much North Central College hasn't accomplished on the football field. But on Sunday night, they have the chance to achieve a program first, win back-to-back national titles.

"That was one of our goals in the beginning of the season, to repeat, back-to-back, that's something this program has never ever done before. And, umm, I mean, it's a testament to the guys that came before, uh, set the standard," said Linebacker Danny Nuccio.

"We talked about it all year was move the needle, move the needle. That was our slogan. Yeah, our program has done a lot, but we've never gone back-to-back," said Wide Receiver Thomas Skokna.

Many of the key guys that paved the way to their championship last year, including two-time national player of the year Luke Lehnen, are not around this year, and there were legit questions about the Cardinals getting back to the top of the mountain.

"I'll be honest with you, this spring wasn't pretty. We had some practices like wow what are we really going to do. But if you just put your head down and work, I think it finally panned out for us," Skokna said.

Things certainly panned out. Led by Garrett Wilson at quarterback and Thomas Skokna and his 23 receiving touchdowns, the Cardinals' offense, and their defense too, were as good as ever.

"Yeah, you know, Tommy's been phenomenal, and certainly having Garrett coming in and being able to step in that starting role, stepping in, and the rest of the guys. I think the offensive line is maybe the most impressive to me, replacing four starters, two all-Americans. You know, for those guys to come together the way that they have, still lead the county in Division III in scoring, with eight new starters across the whole offense, is really impressive," said Head Coach Brad Spencer.

This year has meant a little more for the Cardinals. Longtime coach Jeff Thorne passed away earlier this month after a battle with cancer. Thorne was actually able to come back earlier this season and spoke to the team before one of their games.

"It was very, very inspirational," Nuccio said. "He was one of those guys that recruited me. Right when I met with him I knew that this was the spot for me. He cared about us only as football players, but as human beings."

He talked to us Friday night before the game when we had the game honoring him," Skokna said. "He started off just screaming at us, just getting us fired up. I didn't know a man can do that, especially going through the struggles he was going for, so it's very impressive. It fired me up. My older brother played here and Coach Thorne coached him. So, just to finish off and win one for him would be awesome."

As Brad Spencer put it, Jeff got North Central their first national title. Now Spencer tries to deliver their first back-to-back crowns.