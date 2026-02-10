Norman Rockwell's Cubs painting, "The Dugout," acquired by Art Institute of Chicago

The only painting famed American artist Norman Rockwell ever did of the Chicago Cubs is now hanging at the Art Institute.

Chicago's most renowned art museum announced that Former Governor Bruce Rauner and his wife Diana gifted the painting, which will now be on public view.

"The Dugout" features the 1948 Chicago Cubs after they lost a double header to the then-Boston Braves (now the Atlanta Braves). The players' dejected expressions are in stark contrast to the elated fans in the stands behind them.

Rockwell painted using photographs of the scene for reference. It is the first and only Rockwell painting in the Art Institute's collection. It is also the only work in the museum's collection that features the Chicago Cubs.

Norman Rockwell is one of the most famed American artists of the 20th Century, and was widely known thanks to the numerous covers he illustrated and painted for the Saturday Evening Post. "The Dugout" was one of those cover commissions and ran on Sept. 4, 1948.

"Diana and I are thrilled to share this iconic painting with the people of Chicago and Cubs fans everywhere. This gift is a small expression of our love for Chicago and the people of Illinois," said Former Governor Bruce Rauner.

Rockwell was born in New York City on Feb. 3, 1894, and became famous for his depictions of idealized American life, including his series "The Four Freedoms," inspired by a 1943 address to Congress by President Franklin Roosevelt.

In the 1960s, after his relationship with the Saturday Morning Post ended and he began working for Look magazine, his art began to address his concerns with and interest in civil rights, the war on poverty and the exploration of space, at times garnering controversy.

Rockwell died at his home in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, on Nov. 8, 1978 at the age of 84.