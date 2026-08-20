Nordstrom Last Chance closing in Lombard, Illinois

A popular Nordstrom store is closing in west suburban Lombard, Illinois.

Last Chance in Yorktown Center will close on September 1, according to a Nordstrom spokesperson.

A statement released by Nordstrom said in part, "This closure is a result of successful efforts to streamline our inventory management, which reduced the need for this Last Chance location to support our exhaust strategy."

The company said it is committed to helping employees through the transition and to "supporting those who are interested in finding another role within Nordstrom."