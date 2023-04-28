Noose found on property of Scullen Middle School in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A noose was found on the property of a middle school in Naperville Thursday.
Naperville police said a faculty member at Thomas G. Scullen Middle School, at 2815 Mistflower Ln., discovered the noose.
Police are working with Indian Prairie School District 204 in the investigation.
Police had no further information.
