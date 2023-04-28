Watch CBS News
Noose found on property of Scullen Middle School in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A noose was found on the property of a middle school in Naperville Thursday.

Naperville police said a faculty member at Thomas G. Scullen Middle School, at 2815 Mistflower Ln., discovered the noose.

Police are working with Indian Prairie School District 204 in the investigation.

Police had no further information.

April 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

