City cuts down what appeared to be noose on Gage Park tree after homeowner refuses

City cuts down what appears to be noose on tree in Gage Park

City cuts down what appears to be noose on tree in Gage Park

City cuts down what appears to be noose on tree in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What appeared to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in the Southwest Side's Gage Park neighborhood, and the city cut it down Monday after the homeowner refused.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the rope had been there for a few months.

For all those few months, neighbors told us they have felt uneasy walking near the stretch of Artesian Avenue where the tree where the noose was found is located. It was Monday afternoon when city crews cut finally down the noose – which represents a symbol of hate.

The rope tied like a noose was actually part of an old swing set. Neighbors said they complained and asked the homeowner to take it down – but he refused.

Before the city got involved, so many felt the racial connotations connected with the noose were being disregarded. Yet word finally reached city leaders – including Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th).

When it didn't work for Coleman to call the homeowner and demanded that he remove the noose, the city Department of Forestry came out to do so.

"Actually, we try to avoid walking by here. We take the long way around," said neighbor Maria Ramirez, "only because, like, it's something you don't want to see."

Ald. Coleman emphasized that the noose was on a parkway tree across the sidewalk from the homeowner's house. Parkway trees are not the property of the adjacent homeowners.

"This is intolerable. I will not stand for it. That is why I am out personally – Department of Forestry. And this is on city land, by the way, so this homeowner does not have the right to even put this up," said Ald. Coleman. "This is not their property.

We spotted the rope in the hands of police officers once it was taken down. It is not clear if there is a police investigation under way, but it was clear Monday evening that whatever message the homeowner was trying to send – intentionally or not – was not going to be tolerated.

We have knocked on the door of the homeowner, who was not home Monday evening.