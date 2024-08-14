Neighbors say no parking zones outside Chicago DNC perimeter are an unpleasant surprise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some residents near major Democratic National Convention sites in Chicago are confused and frustrated—saying no-parking signs have signs have started going up on their streets, even though they are outside the convention's car-free zones.

Residents said the no-parking signs started going up Monday, warning that parked cars would be towed away starting Wednesday. It was the first indication they had that they'd lose their street parking to the DNC.

The residents have been looking at the map from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service showing the DNC security perimeters. On the map, block near Warren Boulevard and Paulina Street is outside the pedestrian-restricted perimeter and vehicle screening area.

But the residents are now making last-minute changes to move their car, after the no-parking zone signs went up on several blocks surrounding the United Center on the Near West Side, and in the South Loop near McCormick Place.

Neighbors said the surprise no-parking zone is an inconvenience—made worse by the fact they didn't see it coming. They said it is now interfering with their day-to-day lives.

When Lucky Sharma heads to his car Wednesday morning, it is a farther walk than normal—because he needs to move his car after these signs popped up on his street. His car is going to have to be parked at a friend's place.

"I'm going there right now, just to park my car," he said.

Sharma is a student and can't afford private parking, a parking ticket, or a tow.

Angie Stefanovic said the parking restrictions mean she won't see her boyfriend until after the DNC.

"That's definitely going to adjust our schedules and when we can and cannot be around here or where he can park, so that's also going to be like taking a toll on my relationship, my personal relationship," Stefanovic said.

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose ward includes McCormick Place and much of the South Loop, said her office is working with the Secret Service to loosen restrictions in neighborhoods around DNC sites.

Further, Dowell's office said, "Residents who have residential parking permits will be able to park in surrounding neighborhoods—where there are residential parking permit areas—for the duration of the DNC."

On the Near West Side near the United Center, Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said he is also trying to get the Secret Service to loosen parking restrictions for neighbors.