No evidence that recent fires in Albany Park are connected, Fire Department says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Albany Park community has seen multiple dramatic and devastating fires in recent weeks, but the Office of Fire Investigations said there is no evidence that the fires are in any way connected.

The latest fire broke out shortly after noon on Tuesday at Jojo Discount Store, 3040 W. Lawrence Ave. and raged throughout the structure – blowing out the front windows and burning an array of overhead banners to reveal a ghost sign underneath, "Motors." The fire also ripped through the bow-truss roof, which collapsed.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said it was a stubborn fire, because of the highly flammable materials inside, and the truss roof that collapsed all at once. When the roof collapsed, it sent a large wall of flame out the front of the building, narrowly missing firefighters who were across the street.

The store was open when the extra-alarm fire started, and customers were inside, and witnesses said those people came running out of the building screaming, but Fire Department officials said everyone managed to escape without any injuries.

The cause of the Lawrence Avenue fire remained unknown late Wednesday, but the Office of Fire Investigations said it found no evidence of arson or criminal actions.

A witness said the fire appeared to have started in a storage area on the second level.

The latest fire came less than a month after three other fires broke out in the neighborhood within a period of three days.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, an extra-alarm fire broke out inside an old church at 4500 N. Spaulding Ave., at Sunnyside Avenue. The fire was brought under control fairly quickly, and no injuries were reported.

But following the fire, the first-floor windows were completely blown out – and the stained glass upstairs was left a patchwork of shattered glass and metal.

The CFD said the church building has been vacant for quite a while. A Redfin listing from December indicated that the church property was up for sale for redevelopment and was under contract with an offer. The property was for sale as "vacant land," meaning the church building would be torn down.

The day before, a firefighter was injured while battling a vacant apartment building in the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue.

A day before that, a fire swept through a three-story apartment building at 4335-39 N. Richmond St., and then spreading to the neighboring building at 2915-2925 W. Montrose Ave. – which housed Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery, and Ultimate Ninjas gym. Several cars were left buried under rubble after part of the roof and a large section of the rear wall of the Twisted Hippo collapsed.

The Fire Department said Wednesday that the Office of Fire Investigations does not believe any of these fires are related, nor suspicious. One of the recent fires was caused by an electrical problem, one had an undetermined cause, and one was caused by an open flame, the CFD said.