Crews battling fire at Jojo Discount Store in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews are battling a fire at a business in Albany Park.

STREAMING LIVE: Extra-Alarm Fire And Building Collapse In Albany Park Chicago firefighters are responding to an extra-alarm fire at a discount store in the Albany Park neighborhood. Officials said part of the building has collapsed. CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl is at the scene in Chopper 2. https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live/ Posted by CBS Chicago on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out shortly after noon at Jojo Discount Outlet Home Line, located at 3040 West Lawrence Avenue.

2 11 alarm a fire 3040 west Lawrence. Jojo discount store. Heavy fire load truss roof. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/SPANku9KXp — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 22, 2022

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the building has a truss roof that completely collapsed around 1:15 p.m.

Thick smoke was seen pouring from the building, stretching for miles.

Lawrence Avenue has been blocked off between Kedzie and the Chicago River as crews battle the blaze from a defensive position.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.