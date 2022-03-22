Watch CBS News

Crews battling fire at Jojo Discount Store in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews are battling a fire at a business in Albany Park. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out shortly after noon at Jojo Discount Outlet Home Line, located at 3040 West Lawrence Avenue.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports the building has a truss roof that completely collapsed around 1:15 p.m.

Thick smoke was seen pouring from the building, stretching for miles.  

Lawrence Avenue has been blocked off between Kedzie and the Chicago River as crews battle the blaze from a defensive position.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. 

First published on March 22, 2022 / 1:00 PM

