Minimum wage, gas tax increase among 9 new laws in Illinois going into effect Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The state of Illinois will enter a new fiscal year on Monday, and nine new laws will go into effect.

From a minimum wage increase to new protections for young social media stars, these laws will go into and impact thousands of residents statewide.

Among the most notable legislation going into effect include undocumented immigrants who have yet to apply for legal residency and are currently living in Illinois will be permitted to obtain a state driver's license.

Applicants must pass the driving test, secure valid insurance, and prove that they have lived in Illinois for at least a year.

Also, beginning Monday, the minimum wage will rise statewide up a dollar to $15. In Chicago, it will rise from $15.80 to $16.20.

A big change for the Illinois workforce – new paid leave benefits, where workers across the state will receive at least ten days off each year. Workers who put in at least 80 hours within a 120-day period will be guaranteed five days of paid leave and five days of sick leave.

There will also be new child labor laws for social media influencers.

The legislation is specifically for children who are featured in viral content on social media. It entitles them to receive a cut of the gross earnings. Parents will also be required to maintain records of their child's online appearances. Another part of the law gives the child influencer the right to take legal action upon turning 18 if they were featured in monetized content and were never properly compensated.

The list also includes a bill requiring school boards to hold a public vote before approving contracts for district-administered tests, another requiring companies to pay freelancers on time, and a new law increasing higher education grants.

Lastly, the state's gas tax hike will go into effect. Tax on gas will jump to 47 cents per gallon and 54 cents for diesel — translating to roughly $184 dollars more per year for Illinois drivers.