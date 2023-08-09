Niles tackles growing rat population with the help of feral cats

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hello cats, goodbye rats.

At least that's the hope behind a new plan in one suburb.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has the details of a new pilot program in Niles to control an exploding rodent population.

Mice. It's safe to say most don't like them, especially cats.

You don't have to search long or far to find an active construction project in Niles. The village is tackling infrastructure and development with over two dozen major projects underway.

But all that movement, officials said, may be playing a big role in driving up the rodent population.

"Our community development department has tried using bait boxes trying to assess where the areas are that have the biggest issue and try to figure out what the problem is," said Allison Cole, Animal Control Officer, Niles Police Department.

And up to now, there hasn't been much success, according to Allison Cole, an animal control officer with the Niles Police Department.

The plan is to recruit some help from the rodents' perennial sworn enemy: feral cats.

As part of a joint effort with its community development department, the Niles Police Department is piloting a feral cat rodent control program.

Five spayed and neutered feral cats were recently released in the 7800 block of Nordica Avenue to tackle the rodent problem.

"We are kind of taking ideas from, you know, other cities like Chicago," Cole said.

Similar programs have seen moderate success in big cities like Chicago and New York.

The pilot program in Niles is expected to last about two months. Officials will evaluate its effectiveness based on resident feedback and rodent complaint statistics.

Sarwad Hakim, who has volunteered to feed and shelter the feral cats, said she's already seen progress.

"I don't like to see those traps. The rat traps. So I think this is better," Hakim said.

If the program is deemed a success, officials said they will move ahead with an expansion.