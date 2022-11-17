Man caught walking around with gun outside high school in Niles

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A high school went on lockdown Thursday after a man was caught walking around nearby with a gun in north suburban Niles.

At 8:48 a.m., Niles police were called for a man with a gun in front of Notre Dame College Prep, at 7655 W. Dempster St. in Niles.

Witnesses said the man lifted up the front of his T-shirt as he was walking across Dempster Street, to reveal a handgun pressed up against his waistband.

Notre Dame College Prep went on lockdown, and no one was allowed to enter or leave.

Police caught up to the man at a Pace bus stop, and found a semiautomatic handgun in his waistband, police said.

The man, Carlos Kamber of the Portage Park neighborhood, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault.

He is due in bond court in Skokie on Friday.