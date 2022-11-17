Watch CBS News
Local News

Man caught walking around with gun outside high school in Niles

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- A high school went on lockdown Thursday after a man was caught walking around nearby with a gun in north suburban Niles.

At 8:48 a.m., Niles police were called for a man with a gun in front of Notre Dame College Prep, at 7655 W. Dempster St. in Niles.

Witnesses said the man lifted up the front of his T-shirt as he was walking across Dempster Street, to reveal a handgun pressed up against his waistband.

Notre Dame College Prep went on lockdown, and no one was allowed to enter or leave.

Police caught up to the man at a Pace bus stop, and found a semiautomatic handgun in his waistband, police said.

The man, Carlos Kamber of the Portage Park neighborhood, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault.

He is due in bond court in Skokie on Friday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.