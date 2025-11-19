NFC North first-place Bears head back to practice ahead of Steelers game at Soldier Field

The Bears returned to the practice field on Wednesday fully focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers instead of getting too high about having sole possession of the division lead in late November.

They head into Week 12 in a great position in first place in the NFC North, winners of seven of eight games, but trying not to think about anything big picture.

"We feel good where we're at, but you also do understand that things can turn," QB Caleb Williams said. "I mean, we have a whole season left, basically. It's us, understanding where we're at, where we can be, and we focus on that. We go 1-0 each week, you know, we'll be exactly where we want to be."

Rookie Luther Burden seems to have overtaken Olamide Zaccheaus as the number three receiver on sundays by putting in the work the other six days of the week.

"Just getting extra time with Caleb. You know, me and him meet outside of the facility. I'm in here early, going over the game plan with El. Pretty much just keeping my head down working, and proving every day this is where I belong," Burden said.

"You get what you earn," coach Ben Johnson said. "I think he's earned the increased snaps. It's something that we evaluate each week. As a young rookie, I think he's progressing nicely."

For the first time in a long time, both Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson were practicing, with both on track to be activated off injured reserve in the next couple of weeks.