New wellness center opens in Chicago's West Garfield Park community

Several organizations came together on Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new wellness center in Chicago's West Garfield Park community.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Ciere Boatright, and representatives of the Garfield Park Right to Wellness Collective were in attendance for the ceremony at the new Sankofa Village Wellness Center, at 4305 W. Madison St. at Kildare Avenue.

Supporters said the facility will serve as a new hub for neighborhood wellness — providing medical, dental, behavioral, reproductive, substance abuse, and HIV prevention care to 6,000 patients a year. The facility also seeks to address the reduced life expectancy on the West Side.

"Through our investments, we are building the local infrastructure needed to ensure every resident, no matter their ZIP code, has access to the resources and services they need to live healthy, prosperous lives," Mayor Johnson said in a news release. "Here on the West Side, Black Chicagoans continue to experience higher rates of preventable diseases and lower life expectancy rates. That's why today's opening is such an important moment for this community. In addition to its medical services, this center will serve as a neighborhood anchor with community spaces, fitness facilities, and a gathering space for young people."

The 60,000 square-foot facility includes a clinic, a fitness center, and office space for nonprofit and minority-owned businesses. It will also host facilities for the Garfield Prak Right to Wellness Collaborative, Rush University Medical Center, West Side United, Equal Hope, and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, according to the Mayor's office.