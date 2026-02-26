New Trier High School students learn engineering while helping kids with mobility issues

Some students at New Trier High School in Winnetka are learning the basics of engineering while giving back to kids with mobility issues through a program called Go Baby Go.

Freshman Julia Limbrock and her Intro to Engineering class have been working for weeks to modify electric cars for kids who struggle with mobility.

Alia Stambaugh, 3, has Aicardi syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Her father Kyle was proud and grateful as he watched the students work with her.

"Anything that can break down those barriers and eliminate some of those challenges and allow them to interact more typically is amazing. It's great," he said.

The Go Baby Go program is made possible by students and partnerships with organizations like the Illinois Spina Bifida Association. It's also the highlight of the year at New Trier.

"I mean, this is the dream, right? You kind of sit back and you just watch it happen because everything that you do is on display," said Jason Boumstein, department chair of Applied Arts at New Trier High school.

Thanks to these high school students, 30 toddlers went home with tailormade cars.

"Felt very proud and just happy seeing her so happy in the car that we made," Limbrock said.

A second group of kids and their families will be at New Trier Friday for another day of the Go Baby Go Workshop.