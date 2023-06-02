New Spinosaurus dinosaur at Field Museum debuts this weekend

Spinosaurus makes debut this weekend at Field Museum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new dinosaur is making its debut at the Field Museum.

A Spinosaurus will soon be on display in the museum's main Stanley Field Hall.

Crews will begin the process of hoisting the Dino cast up to hang 12 feet above the ground.

The Spinosaurus was a semi-aquatic predator that roamed the rivers of northern Africa 95 million years ago.

It was 46 feet long with a crocodile-like snout and tail.

The Field Museum says it will hang in a swimming pose to evoke its reign as a prehistoric river monster.

The public can begin viewing it on Saturday.