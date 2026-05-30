New pilot program features seating around Chicago's Buckingham Fountain

Visitors might notice something new the next time around Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park—a place to sit.

The Chicago Park District on Saturday launched its new pilot chair program inspired by similar seating in Paris' Luxembourg Garden.

About 100 chairs will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Visitors can also move them around to take in Chicago from every direction.

"It's really about coming and spending time with friends and family," said Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, general superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. "A lot of people come here, they take a picture, and then they say, 'Where do I sit? What do I do?' Well now, not only do you have a chair you can sit it, you can enjoy the beautiful fountain, you can look at the beautiful lake, you can look at the beautiful skyline."

In addition to the seating, there's also free wifi.

The chair program is funded by a grant by the Lollapalooza music festival.