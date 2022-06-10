New rule from CDC no longer requires COVID-19 test for international travel. How will businesses benefit?

Businesses look to benefit from new COVID-19 international travel rule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New COVID-19 rules for passengers. Beginning Sunday, international travelers will no longer have to show proof of a negative covid test before entering the U.S.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas looks at how Chicago businesses could see a big benefit.

The number of people moving through the airport can have a direct impact on the people and money moving through businesses.

That's why the management team at River North's Godfrey Hotel says they're excited travelers no longer have to test to enter the U.S.

How do they feel and think the new rule will benefit?

"I think it's gonna be great. We know from an international standpoint, international travelers, they stay for multiple days," said Sandi Robinson, Godfrey hotel.

The decision was praised by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

That group forecasted earlier this year that while U.S. hotels are recovering, Chicago would likely lag behind the rest of the nation as it revs up its convention industry.

Chicago's hotel room occupancy was around 68 percent last month, down from 83 percent in May of 2019, according to STR -- a company that compiles data for the hospitality industry.

"We're gonna see a few billion dollars in revenue start crossing the Atlantic in both directions."

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg says the move will help, but high airfare prices might deter some travelers.

"The one thing I have to give everybody caution about is because the door is now open. Guess what? Airfares are gonna go up for international flights," he said.

As for the team at the Godfrey?

"The industry is definitely back and I just think that this is again one piece of the puzzle that has been missing," Robinson said.

They hope it gets the doors spinning just a little bit more.

Greenberg also says that while the U.S government requirements are gone, some private companies like cruise lines might still require testing. The Chicago Loop Alliance said Friday that over the past few years the city has missed foreign travelers and the move from the CDC could help get those visitors back.