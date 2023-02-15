New poll shows very tight Chicago mayoral race

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The election is less than two weeks away, and if you've ever thought your vote doesn't matter, think again.

A new poll shows a very tight race. Here are the top four in the poll, according to results from the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern University.

Paul Vallas is in the lead with 19%, followed by Congressman Chuy Garcia at 17%, incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 14% followed by businessman Willie Wilson at 12%.

The top two finishers would go on to a runoff election, if none of the nine candidates get more than 50%.

