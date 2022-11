New Niles high school to offer opportunities to special needs students

New Niles high school to offer opportunities to special needs students

New Niles high school to offer opportunities to special needs students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new school is coming to suburban Niles.

Crews are breaking ground on the new Charles H. Walsh Junior Academy and Career Tech High School.

It will offer academic and trade skills opportunities to 120 students with special needs.

It's expected to open next fall.