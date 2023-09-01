Watch CBS News
New Fair Workweek Ordinance in Evanston starts Friday

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Evanston's new Fair Workweek Ordinance took effect on Friday.

The new law is meant to help employees have a more stable and predictable schedule for a better work-life balance.

Companies must give 14 days' notice of schedules and compensate employees for changes or cancellations to scheduled shifts.

The northern suburb is giving companies until Jan. 1 to comply.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 9:56 AM

