New Fair Workweek Ordinance in Evanston starts Friday

New Fair Workweek Ordinance in Evanston starts Friday

New Fair Workweek Ordinance in Evanston starts Friday

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Evanston's new Fair Workweek Ordinance took effect on Friday.

The new law is meant to help employees have a more stable and predictable schedule for a better work-life balance.

Companies must give 14 days' notice of schedules and compensate employees for changes or cancellations to scheduled shifts.

The northern suburb is giving companies until Jan. 1 to comply.