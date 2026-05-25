New dome show at Adler Planetarium showcases "Worlds Beyond Earth"

Anyone looking to get out of the heat in the coming days can get lost in the cosmos at the Adler Planetarium.

The new dome show "Worlds Beyond Earth" launched at the Adler this weekend.

The dome show sends viewers soaring through the rings of Saturn, diving down into buried oceans, floating over active volcanoes, and searching for signs of life on plants far away.

Viewers can ponder the questions of whether there is really life on Mars, and what Venus can teach us about greenhouse gases.

The out-of-this-world show is narrated by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o. It was created by the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Tickets for the show and museum entry are $32 for adults and $20 for kids ages 3 to 11.