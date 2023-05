New dinosaur to be on display at Field Museum starting June 3

New dinosaur to be on display at Field Museum starting June 3

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Field Museum will soon have a new dinosaur on display.

It will be in the museum's main Stanley Field Hall, suspended off the ceiling, starting June 3.

The Spinosaurus was a semi-aquatic predator.

It was 46 feet long with a crocodile-like snout and tail.

For comparison, Sue the T-Rex is 40 feet long.