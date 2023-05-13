Watch CBS News
'Never Forget' exhibit, honoring Holocaust victims, opens at Prairie State College

CHICAGO (CBS) -- May is Jewish Heritage Month.

Today, Prairie State College in Chicago Heights is honoring Holocaust victims with a new exhibit.

The 'Never Forget' exhibit features pieces from five Chicago-area artists.

It includes photographs, prints, sculptures, and more.

The free exhibit will run through May 17.

May 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

