'Never Forget' exhibit, honoring Holocaust victims, opens at Prairie State College
CHICAGO (CBS) -- May is Jewish Heritage Month.
Today, Prairie State College in Chicago Heights is honoring Holocaust victims with a new exhibit.
The 'Never Forget' exhibit features pieces from five Chicago-area artists.
It includes photographs, prints, sculptures, and more.
The free exhibit will run through May 17.
