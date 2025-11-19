Choreographer for Neil Diamond-inspired musical "A Beautiful Noise" helping Parkinson's patients get moving

The Neil Diamond-inspired musical "Beautiful Noise" returns to Chicago, with a unique class for people living with Parkinson's disease.

The production and the music from Diamond, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018, is now helping people who also have the same disease.

Not many of us have the moves of a professional dancer like J'Kobe Wallace, but we all move in our own way.

"There is no wrong way to move. There is no wrong way to dance. There is no wrong way to wiggle your toes," he said.

"I dance exactly like J'kobe except totally different," said choreographer Lamar Johnson.

Johnson nailed the choreography he's learned from J'Kobe inside the atrium of Rush University Medical Center.

"This place to me is the place I've come to get treatment for Parkinson's for 26 years," Johnson said.

Parkinson's patients at Rush are treated to a day of dance lessons straight from Broadway.

"Every bit of choreography in this show tells a story," Wallace said.

Wallace is a dance captain for "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" that is now on stage in Chicago.

"It's not just a regular jukebox musical. There's a lot of heart to it," he said. "It was nice to teach and kind of warm up my body and also encourage others to do the same, and it'll be nice to do it for real on stage tonight."

The musical charts Diamond's journey to the top of the charts.

"Our show was devised and made with his help. He was there every step of the way," Wallace said.

The story of a rock star, who seems relatable to this group.

"Neil Diamond has been such a champion for Parkinson's. As some of you may know, he himself was diagnosed with Parkinson's," Wallace said.

Producers of the show are looking to raise $1 million for the Parkinson's Foundation, while helping to keep patients moving in their own way.

"I would not say I'm an accomplished dancer, but it was a lot of fun," Johnson said.