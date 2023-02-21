Neighbors rally against plans for new South Loop High School on former CHA site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Upset neighbors spoke out Monday about the city's controversial plans for a new high school on the Near South Side.

Community groups gathered to propose the new school be built on a vacant site at 17th and Canal streets in East Pilsen.

The city is currently planning to build the high school on former public housing land at 24th and State streets. The Harold Ickes Homes used to stand on the site.

Organizers said The Hope Center polled more than 200 residents in one weekend, and found that none of them wanted the school on the Ickes site. The Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Housing Authority were also invited to a townhall with more than 75 Bronzeville residents who also said the did not want the high school, organizers said.

But residents and local leaders say so far, the city has ignored their input on the project.

"You know, the city really should have engaged the community members a lot more authentically to come up with a site that is something that everyone can agree on," said Illinois state Rep. Theresa Mah (D-Chicago).

The group says their proposal is being delivered to the Mayor's office – and they are requesting a meeting.