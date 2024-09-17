Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side have had it with gunfire; police say gang war is to blame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in the Northwest Side's Irving Park community say they are hearing gunshots ring out on their streets—and police say it is happening because the area is in the middle of a gang war.

Police living in the area of Spaulding and Berteau avenues are sick and tired of waking up to the gang gunfire—and worse, they fear they could also now be in the crossfire.

A recent image shows a damaged car parked in Irving Park just last week.

"Shootings happened right over there, countless times," said Jeff Zyijack.

Zyijack is tired of keeping track of the number of times gunfire either wakes him up or forces him to take cover.

"My concern when I started working from home was really like grass and taxes," he said. "Now it's shootings—and I don't know what to do."

Zyijack has lived near Spaulding and Berteau avenues for seven years. But within the last year, he has noticed something more than ever before.

"My frequency to call 911 has increased," he said.

This is because the gunshots keep ringing out day and night.

"July 30th, July 31st—two days in a row right there. After that, September 11th—shootings, all cars being glass blown out," Zyijack said, "and then a shooting yesterday."

On Tuesday night, officers from the Albany Park (17th) Chicago Police District spoke with neighbors at a CAPS community meeting.

"I think it's gang violence," said neighbor Chris Lux. "There's something going on."

The officers said gangs are indeed to blame for the uptick in gunfire.

"I think it makes us all just want a plan of action, you know, so we can take the safety back for our neighborhood," said Sandy Zyijack.

Shots have been fired in the area five times since July, and twice in less than a week just recently.

"Two a.m. in the morning sleeping, and [gun sounds]—this are bigger guns," said Lux.

Police said they are working on the problem, but neighbors worry the next bullet won't just damage a parked car.

"I'm a taxpayer. I just had my taxes doubled last year," said Lux, "and now I've got to deal with this kind of violence?"

Chicago Police said they plan to do a roll call in the community to send a message to the gangs that they are not wanted. Neighbors said anything is better than nothing, but action is needed.