Neighbor who plays sermons, gospel music next to Pope Leo's childhood home in Dolton cited for noise

Thousands have made the pilgrimage to Pope Leo's childhood home in Dolton, often greeted by the woman who lives next door.

She's prayed with visitors, offered water and Bibles, even playing gospel music and sermons from her windows.

Now she says she's facing a fine because of it and says she's concerned about her religious freedom.

"It was just so humble and I can just imagine that a long time ago he was writing, he must be riding his bike right here with friends," said Niles resident Manny Lucero.

Any given day, you'll find people stopping by Pope Leo's Childhood home, the sounds of prayer and photographs taken on his front steps.

"I'm going to Rome in September, so I hope I'm going to see him. Hopefully. So I can show my picture here visiting his house," said Sauganash resident Anabel Yuen.

For the past year, neighbor Donna Sagna Davis has welcomed the international attention, wearing a clerical collar like the man who inspires the visitors.

"I feel celebration. I feel we're praying, we're praising, and we're having a good time with the Lord and that's what it should boil down to, just prayer and having fun," Davis said.

She's collected hundreds of prayers from people who stopped by. However, on May 6, she also got a citation for excessive noise from the village of Dolton.

"I feel I've been having the feeling of being harassed by city officials of Dolton and the police," she said.

Davis has played music through a speaker at her window, Gregorian chants off YouTube, or sermons streamed from her church. But she says the city recently tried to fine her $750 to keep her quiet.

"The ordinance that they quoted was 6-6-9, which specifically applies to vehicles. So, right from the onset, we were very confused why she was receiving these tickets, what the reasoning was," said attorney Adrian Ille.

Davis' attorney says a hearing officer recently threw out three other police citations related to property upkeep and reclassified this excessive noise violation to a "nuisance."

"There's no decibel reading, there is no technology use, you know, how can they actually prove that it was too loud?" Ille said.

Davis is still on the hook for at least $150 in fines, money they think constitutes a violation of her 1st Amendment rights.

"Once it's religious speech, they have heightened protections. Constitution is very clear. We want to protect religious speech," Ille said.

Davis says she'll keep quiet for now.

"I have heard complaints, but not from the people. I've heard complaints from village of Dolton. That's it," she said.

Though she intends to keep spreading the good word.

CBS Chicago reached out to the Village of Dolton about this citation and Davis' 1st Amendment rights.

A representative said they stand behind the citation and would try to provide more information, but we have not heard back.