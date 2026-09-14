Negotiations resume amid monthslong lockout of union workers at BP refinery in Whiting, Indiana

Labor talks resumed Monday between union workers and the BP Whiting refinery in Lake County, Indiana.

More than 800 workers have been locked out of the refinery since March.

The talks Monday were the first between the two groups since Indiana Gov. Mike Braun held a meeting in July.

Union leaders said negotiations have stalled for months before the lockout. They have accused BP of rejecting their proposals on jobs, pay, and safety.

BP said in March that it made a comprehensive offer, and continued operating the refinery with trained staff.

The BP Whiting refinery is the largest oil refinery in the Midwest.