Chicago area moms turn goal of teaching Hispanic dance to their kids into cultural movement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What started as an idea from a group of dedicated moms to preserve their Hispanic heritage through dance has grown into a much larger movement.

Four women from the south suburbs decided going to Chicago for dance lessons was not an option, and they wanted to create something closer to home.

"We all work. All of us are full-time moms, have full-time jobs. We have a lot on our plate to begin with. So I was like, 'How are we going to do this?'" said Jacqueline Villanueva, treasurer and co-founder of the Necalli Cultural Movement in Blue Island.

Time constraints aside, Villanueva and her fellow moms created Necalli Cultural Movement in Blue Island to teach Mexican and Hispanic folkloric dance to local youths.

"Necalli is the word from the Nahuatl (or Aztec) languages, which means battle or warrior. So I feel that's what we are. We're a bunch of warriors trying to make it in this dance world," said the group's president and co-founder, Amelia Gradilla. "Every state of Mexico has its own dance, and one thing that we like to teach our kids is to represent that region with pride."

The entire organization is run by volunteers. Necalli's founders thought only their six kids would be participating, but to get the practice space donated, they had to open it up to the public. Now they have almost 50 dancers.

Retaining their cultural heritage keeps them going.

"I actually danced when I was in Mexico. I was born in Mexico. I have a little bit of that experience. I want her to also experience that," said vice president and co-founder Adriana Rodriguez.

Happy, confident kids are the reward.

"They're, like, gleaming. They're beaming with pride when they're dancing out there," said secretary and co-founder Gabriela Flores.

Their determination and commitment led them to perform at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. And the ladies continue to look forward.

"To expand this to something else besides just the dance. Can we get a teacher in here to teach them guitar? Can we get a mariachi going?" Rodriguez said.

The kids seem to be open to anything.

"Where I've grown up, there's not really a lot of people that have the same culture as me. So it's nice being able to find others who I'm able to connect with," said new Necalli member Sara Ocampo.

Meantime, they all should be proud of their dance moves, and their very bright futures.

"I really love dancing, because I connect with the music very well, and I like showing off my dance moves," said original Necalli member Kevin Villanueva.