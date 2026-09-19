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Burglary crew targets 28 cars on South Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were burglarized on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of South King Drive, not far from the Illinois Institute of Technology campus.

According to CPD, three unknown suspects traveling in a dark-colored Jeep sport utility vehicle damaged 28 vehicles outside a parking lot. 

After the crimes, they got back into the SUV and left the scene.

CPD says it is unknown if any property was taken.

Area One detectives are investigating.

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