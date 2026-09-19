Burglary crew targets 28 cars on South Side, police say
Chicago police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were burglarized on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 3200 block of South King Drive, not far from the Illinois Institute of Technology campus.
According to CPD, three unknown suspects traveling in a dark-colored Jeep sport utility vehicle damaged 28 vehicles outside a parking lot.
After the crimes, they got back into the SUV and left the scene.
CPD says it is unknown if any property was taken.
Area One detectives are investigating.