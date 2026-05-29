Nearly 200 students overcome the odds to graduate Excel Academies high schools

The walk across any graduation stage is short, but for some students, it can be quite the journey to get there.

Nearly 200 students on Friday graduated from Excel Academies of Chicago, high schools that give struggling students an alternative path to graduation.

It's a good thing graduation gowns are roomy, because Excel Academies students wore big emotions on their sleeves at the graduation ceremony at Christ Universal Temple in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Nineteen-year-old Zachary McCraney was among 191 Excel Academies graduates who got their diplomas on Friday.

Excel Academies runs tuition-free high schools for students who've fallen behind in traditional public schools.

"I was out of school for about two years, and it was kind of hard. I had a rough family upbringing, toxic family situation, and it was kind of hard to really stay in the groove when it came to school," McCraney said.

He got back in the groove at Excel Academy of Englewood, with help from staff members like behavioral specialist Raynard Gillespie.

Gillespie sees himself in kids who never pictured themselves with diplomas.

"I was out of school for three years. I actually got shot four times," he said.

He recovered, and like his students, he found Excel Academies.

"Graduated in 2015, and now I'm back working for the school," he said.

He mentors and motivates students like McCraney.

"When I came to Excel, I found that direction again, and it gave me a little bit more motivation. It gave me more of a drive to get up in the morning, you know, come to school, do what I've got to do, and you know, as you can see, it all paid off," McCraney said.

In less than two years, McCraney caught up and got ahead. He's now valedictorian of his class; a graduate with his diploma in hand and his heart on his sleeve.

"I'm so overwhelmed with emotions. I just want to cry. I never thought I'd see this day," he said.

McCraney plans to attend Illinois State University next fall to study cybersecurity and to play basketball.