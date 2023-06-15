Nazareth Academy to induct Seahawks safety Julian Love into school's Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been a banner year for Nazareth Academy High School in La Grange Park, and it's going to end on a high note.

The baseball team won its second straight state championship in class 3A. That's the third state title for the school this year.

The football and girls' basketball teams also brought home championships.

Girls' volleyball finished second in state.

On Thursday, the school will be welcoming home one of their own.

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love went to Nazareth, and went on to play for Notre Dame before launching his NFL career. They're going to retire his jersey and induct him into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.