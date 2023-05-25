Watch CBS News
Local News

Navy Pier announces 'Live on the Lake' summer concert series

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Navy Pier has something for everyone this summer during their summer concert series 

The free concert series features Trippin Billies, a Dave Matthews tribute band, as just one of dozens of acts performing at the Live on the Lake series. You can find a full lineup here. 

You can catch live music every Saturday and Sunday all summer long, starting this weekend in the beer garden.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 8:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.