Navy Pier announces 'Live on the Lake' summer concert series
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Navy Pier has something for everyone this summer during their summer concert series
The free concert series features Trippin Billies, a Dave Matthews tribute band, as just one of dozens of acts performing at the Live on the Lake series. You can find a full lineup here.
You can catch live music every Saturday and Sunday all summer long, starting this weekend in the beer garden.
