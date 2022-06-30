Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Fire beat Philadelphia Union
CHICAGO (AP) — Federico Navarro scored in the 68th minute and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Gabriel Slonina saved both of the shots he faced for Fire (4-8-5). Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union (7-2-8).
Both teams play Sunday. The Fire visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Union visit the Columbus Crew.
