Watch CBS News
Sports

Navarro scores, Slonina earns shutout as Fire beat Philadelphia Union

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Federico Navarro scored in the 68th minute and the Chicago Fire beat the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Slonina saved both of the shots he faced for Fire (4-8-5). Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union (7-2-8).

Both teams play Sunday. The Fire visit the San Jose Earthquakes and the Union visit the Columbus Crew.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 10:00 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.