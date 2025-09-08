National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture unveil new education space and sculpture garden

A museum with a mission to celebrate Puerto Rican culture is growing.

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture just unveiled a brand-new outdoor space that will showcase artwork.

The museum, which started with a trailer in the parking lot and a plan to restore a historic building, is celebrating its 25th year.

It took $9 million and a lot of work to get to Monday. Now, the museum is unveiling something new.

A new mosaic wall was under wraps until Monday. The piece is called "El Llamado" or "The Call."

The piece was designed by renowned Puerto Rican artist, Celso Gonzalez.

The wall is the centerpiece of what the museum is calling an outdoor education space and sculpture garden. Though no sculptures have been installed just yet, there are two spaces for large outdoor sculptures.

The design of the garden is inspired by Taino culture. The Taino are the indigenous people of Puerto Rico.

The garden has what's called a "batey" – a sacred gathering place used for ceremonies.

The CEO of the museum, Billy Ocasio, hopes the full outdoor space and mosaic wall will invite people to gather, learn, and celebrate Puerto Rican culture.

"This mosaic mural is going to basically talk about the history of Puerto Ricans from the island of Puerto Rico all the way to Chicago, and it's an educational mural. So, what we wanted to do with this space was really use it as a way to educate people," Ocasio said.

Monday also kicked off a three-day annual Engage conference, creating a busy month for the museum, with a new exhibit opened over the weekend, and another currently in the works.