Watch CBS News
Local News

NASA's TEMPO instrument to measure air quality in NY, LA and Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

NASA's TEMPO instrument to measure air quality in NY, LA and Chicago
NASA's TEMPO instrument to measure air quality in NY, LA and Chicago 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASA is launching a new satellite that can detect and measure air pollution -- in real time, in Chicago -- from space!

It's called tropospheric emissions. The instrument will observe nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and the ozone. The pollutants harmful to our health.

The team hopes to conduct air quality measurements over New York, LA and right here in Chicago

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 4:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.