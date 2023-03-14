NASA's TEMPO instrument to measure air quality in NY, LA and Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- NASA is launching a new satellite that can detect and measure air pollution -- in real time, in Chicago -- from space!
It's called tropospheric emissions. The instrument will observe nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and the ozone. The pollutants harmful to our health.
The team hopes to conduct air quality measurements over New York, LA and right here in Chicago
