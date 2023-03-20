Naperville's yearly Arbor Day sale begins Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Monday is the start of Naperville's yearly Arbor Day sale.

It starts at 8 a.m. and runs until April 14 at 5 p.m. or until all the trees are sold.

The city is selling 381 container grown trees and they'll cost between $25 to $60.

Anyone hoping to buy a tree has to buy them online and will be able to pick them up on April 22 at the city's public works service center.

During the tree sale, you can also get a rain barrel to use for free irrigation and pick them up on April 22 as well. Rain barrel orders must be placed here.

All orders must be placed online.