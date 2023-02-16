Naperville school helping people with autism gain life and work skills

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Have you visited the Chicago Auto Show yet? Here's something you might not know. Besides all the shiny new cars, each year the Auto Show raises money for several local charities.

One of this year's recipients is a not-for-profit school in Naperville that is educating individuals with autism.

First grader Jason enjoys his lessons thanks to his many teachers at Turning Pointe Autism Foundation.

The day school works with students from Chicago and the suburbs, from ages 5 to 21.

Serving 70 kids on a daily basis, the school also supports hundreds of families – helping students to become more independent.

"We get to see our students have so many firsts. So we have students who come to us in middle school, and they're telling mom for the first time, 'I love you,'" Turning Pointe executive director Carrie Provenzale said.

The idea for Turning Pointe – now celebrating 15 years – came from a Naperville family. Kim and Randy Wolf wanted a better support network for their son.

"Teaching kids to communicate is probably one of the best things I think we can do," Turning Pointe faculty director Angela Williams said.

Several years ago, Walgreens added a mock store to the Turning Pointe campus to train future employees. Dozens have been hired so far.

"An adult with autism can learn all the ins and outs of working at a Walgreens, without the distractions of being in a real store," Provenzale said.

"Students are able to succeed in a setting like this, because they know that everyone around understands them and cares about them," Williams said. "They just break down those barriers every day, and it's really quite rewarding,"

Turning Pointe works with school districts throughout Chicago and the suburbs. They're able to operate thanks to generous donations.