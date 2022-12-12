Naperville man charged with hate crime, swastika stickers placed on candidate's signs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County State's Attorney's office charged 49-year-old Keith Klingeman with a hate crime for putting swastika stickers on the signs of Patricia Gustin, a candidate for DuPage County Board.

State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin along with Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said Klingeman was charged with two counts of Hate Crime, a Class 4 felony, and one count of criminal damage to property

Between October 2 and October 16, Klingeman allegedly put swastika stickers on two campaign signs belonging to Gustin. On December 9, 2022, Judge Jeffrey Mackay issued a $50,000 bond for the incident, with 10% to apply to the warrant. Klingeman turned himself in that day at the Naperville Police Station and was released from custody.

"The allegations against Mr. Klingeman are simply despicable," Berlin said. "Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society. All of us deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and anyone who violates this principle based on race, religion or any other hateful prejudice will be held accountable."

"Naperville strives to be an inclusive community that values diversity, and the actions alleged in this case directly conflict with that mission," Arres said. "This department will continue to vigorously investigate any allegations of hate crimes in this City and hold those responsible for such behavior accountable for their actions."

Gustin Klingeman's next court date is set for January 9. Gustin and two other candidates won in the November general election for District 5.

