Watch CBS News
Local News

Naperville Jaycees seek volunteers for upcoming Last Fling event

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Naperville Jaycees looking for volunteers for 2023 Last Fling
Naperville Jaycees looking for volunteers for 2023 Last Fling 00:28

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Today's snow may have you dreaming of the summer, but the city of Naperville already wants you to think of the end of the season.

The Naperville Jaycees is asking for volunteers and donations for its 2023 Last Fling.

The event isn't until Labor Day weekend - which is from Sept. 1 to 4.

The celebration includes live music, a carnival and of course lots of food and drinks.

For details on the event along with how to volunteer and donate, visit lastfling.org

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 6:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.