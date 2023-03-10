Naperville Jaycees seek volunteers for upcoming Last Fling event

Naperville Jaycees looking for volunteers for 2023 Last Fling

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Today's snow may have you dreaming of the summer, but the city of Naperville already wants you to think of the end of the season.

The Naperville Jaycees is asking for volunteers and donations for its 2023 Last Fling.

The event isn't until Labor Day weekend - which is from Sept. 1 to 4.

The celebration includes live music, a carnival and of course lots of food and drinks.

For details on the event along with how to volunteer and donate, visit lastfling.org.