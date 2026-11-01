Naperville, Illinois, brothers seek to help teens develop better habits, health

For many teenagers, feeling tired, stressed or anxious, or being constantly connected to a screen can almost seem like a normal part of growing up.

But four Naperville brothers are pushing against that idea. Abdullah, Zain, Emad, and Qasin Ansari are the hosts of the podcast "The Holistic Kids Show," and they have interviewed hundreds of experts about topics centered on the mind, body, and health.

The brothers put the information into a book called "The Teen Health Revolution: Unlocking Lifestyle Secrets for the Mind, Body, and Soul." They said it is part of their greater goal to help young people.

"Really, we just want to really educate and empower the next generation. That is our ultimate goal," said Zain, "because we are the ones who are going to be out there in the future, doing all the main jobs, and if we're struggling now, how is it going to be in the future?"

The brothers said there are a lot of concerns they observe when they look at kids their own age and how those young people are living.

"Our choices and our decisions can either be our pain or our power," said Abdullah, "and that is what us teens need to start doing, instead of letting others dictate what we're going to do with our lives."

The brothers had some advice for any teenagers who want to make one change today.

"Having gratitude and saying 10 things you're grateful for every single morning," said Emaad. "Being on social media and looking at all these people and seeing what they have and what you don't can really give a very negative personality on yourself and a low self-esteem."

The brothers also had a message for parents.

"Stock the house up for success. Like, in our house, we have nothing in our house that we can't eat," said Qasim "I was born into it, so I feel much more energized!"

The Ansari brothers seek to show how other choices have made a difference in their lives, and in sharing those choices, to help other teens with their health. Their book is available now.