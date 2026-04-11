Police searching for man wanted in Naperville home invasion

Police are searching for a man wanted in a home invasion in Naperville early Saturday morning.

Naperville police said just before 4:30 a.m., a man broke into a home in the 700 block of Inland Circle through an unlocked third flood balcony sliding door. Police said the man battered a person inside the home before running off.

The victim was injured but refused medial attention.

Naperville police identified the suspect as Joseph Rush, 36, from Aurora. Police said Rush is known to the victim.

Rush is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Police said Rush has short black hair and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black puffy jacket, ripped light blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6006.