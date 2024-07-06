Watch CBS News
Woman killed, suspect arrested in Naperville stabbing

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman is dead after she was stabbed inside a Naperville home Saturday morning, police say. 

According to the Naperville Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive at 9:37 a.m. for a report of a person not breathing. 

Police found several people inside the home, including the woman suffering "several apparent stab wounds." 

Naperville firefighters transported the victim to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. 

Her cause of death is under investigation by the DuPage County Coroner's Office. 

Police arrested a man after a preliminary investigation. 

The names of the victim and the suspect were not released Saturday afternoon pending further investigation. 

