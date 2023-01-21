Naper Settlement's Wedding Showcase happening Saturday
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're getting married this year, here's one place you'll want to visit.
Dozens of wedding vendors are heading to Naperville to help you plan the "big day" of your dreams.
A wedding showcase is coming to Naper Settlement from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Couples can get one-on-one personal consultations with florists, caterers, and musicians among dozens of other vendors.
You can also enter a raffle to win gift cards, hotel stays, photo sessions, and more.
You can check out the list of vendors and register for free tickets on napersettlement.org.
