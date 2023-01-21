Watch CBS News
Naper Settlement's Wedding Showcase happening Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

Naper Settlement Wedding Showcase underway
Naper Settlement Wedding Showcase underway 02:28

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're getting married this year, here's one place you'll want to visit.

Dozens of wedding vendors are heading to Naperville to help you plan the "big day" of your dreams.

A wedding showcase is coming to Naper Settlement from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Couples can get one-on-one personal consultations with florists, caterers, and musicians among dozens of other vendors.

You can also enter a raffle to win gift cards, hotel stays, photo sessions, and more.

You can check out the list of vendors and register for free tickets on napersettlement.org.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 7:30 AM

