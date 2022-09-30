Watch CBS News
Naper Settlement Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend in downtown Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Here's a fun way to say goodbye to September and hello to October.

Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest gets underway this evening in Naperville.

You can enjoy traditional German food, along with Oktoberfest beer varieties and live bands including a blend of polka and rock music.

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Naper Settlement in downtown Naperville.

