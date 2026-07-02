Naked man arrested after 3 women assaulted in downtown DeKalb, police say

DeKalb police said a naked man was arrested and charges are pending after three women were assaulted downtown Thursday.

Police said at about 1:15 p.m. they received several 911 calls about a man who was physically and sexually assaulting a woman at the DeKalb Public Library on Oak Street. As officers responded to the library, more 911 calls came in about another woman being assaulted on the street near the DeKalb Farmer's Market.

Police flooded the downtown area and were able to arrest a man who fit the description of the suspect provided by several witnesses to the assaults. A the time of his arrest, police said the man had stripped off all his clothing and was completely naked.

Police said they found three women downtown who had been sexually and/or physically assaulted. Two were taken to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, while the third refused medical attention, police said.

The man was also taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for narcotics and then released into police custody.

Charges against the man are pending as of 6 p.m.